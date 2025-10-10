Minnova (CVE:MCI) Stock Price Up 41% – What’s Next?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 41% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 1,154,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 511% from the average daily volume of 188,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Minnova Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$26.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.02.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

