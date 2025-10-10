Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 120 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,858,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164,745,535.37. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,775,379 shares of company stock worth $665,883,171. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.84.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $192.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

