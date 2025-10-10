Monument Capital Management Invests $3.63 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,767 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 889,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,757,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,510,000 after buying an additional 832,999 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,228,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,430,000 after buying an additional 138,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,203.50. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total transaction of $586,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,710.96. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $835.28 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $852.31. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $744.60 and a 200-day moving average of $559.68.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

