Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $102.75.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,308.08. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

