Nutex Health Inc. $NUTX Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.44% of Nutex Health worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUTX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 28.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Nutex Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nutex Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $205.00 target price on Nutex Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Nutex Health stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average is $111.14. The company has a market cap of $576.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $184.27.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

