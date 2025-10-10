NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.2% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.84.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,775,379 shares of company stock worth $665,883,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

