NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.1% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,858,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164,745,535.37. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,775,379 shares of company stock worth $665,883,171 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $192.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

