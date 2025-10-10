NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,775,379 shares of company stock worth $665,883,171. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.84.

NVIDIA stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

