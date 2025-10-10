NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,775,379 shares of company stock valued at $665,883,171 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

