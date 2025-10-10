NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 17,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 30,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 69,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total value of $13,934,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,858,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164,745,535.37. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,775,379 shares of company stock worth $665,883,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.84.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.