NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,775,379 shares of company stock worth $665,883,171. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $192.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.