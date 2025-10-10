NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 10.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.84.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total value of $13,934,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,858,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164,745,535.37. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,775,379 shares of company stock valued at $665,883,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

