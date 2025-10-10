NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.7% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.97 and its 200-day moving average is $150.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,775,379 shares of company stock worth $665,883,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

