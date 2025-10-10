NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,775,379 shares of company stock valued at $665,883,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.06. The company has a market cap of $4.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

