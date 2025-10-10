ORG Partners LLC Acquires 5,269 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. New Street Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

NVDA opened at $192.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total value of $13,934,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,858,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164,745,535.37. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,775,379 shares of company stock valued at $665,883,171. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

