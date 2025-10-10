ORG Partners LLC Buys 1,212 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

