ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,542 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,775,379 shares of company stock worth $665,883,171 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

