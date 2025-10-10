Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ORA opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 5,611 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $531,922.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,448.40. The trade was a 62.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 876 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $80,574.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,906.78. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,296 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29,200.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 251.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 294.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

