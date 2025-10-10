Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.61 and last traded at C$14.61. 9,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 3,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.49. The company has a market cap of C$103.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -0.04.

Insider Activity

In other Pender Growth Fund news, insider Penderfund Capital Management Ltd. bought 4,400 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 648,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,625,636.35. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

