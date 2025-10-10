Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $79.31 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,451 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 44,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $522.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.36. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.47.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

