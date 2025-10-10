Perrigo Company plc $PRGO Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Perrigo worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 528,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Perrigo by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $100,493.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 33,287 shares in the company, valued at $764,602.39. This represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 48,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,100.26. This represents a 6.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,118 shares of company stock worth $232,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

