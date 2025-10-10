Piper Sandler Cuts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $48.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 168,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

