Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 212.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Post by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Post by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.49. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.Post’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.53 per share, with a total value of $3,943,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,334,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,776,076.51. The trade was a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Post from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

