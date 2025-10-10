Postal Realty Trust, Inc. $PSTL Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.73% of Postal Realty Trust worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 597,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5,255.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $65,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 109,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,552. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $14.86 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.26%.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
