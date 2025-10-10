Promising Defense Stocks To Follow Now – October 7th

Get alerts:

Boeing, Archer Aviation, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and supply military equipment, weapons systems, aerospace platforms and related services to governments and defense contractors. Because their customer base (often sovereign nations) maintains relatively stable defense budgets, these stocks tend to be less sensitive to economic cycles and can hold up or even appreciate during downturns or geopolitical tensions. Investors often include defense stocks for portfolio diversification and downside protection in uncertain market environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

