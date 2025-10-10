Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.7% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,775,379 shares of company stock valued at $665,883,171. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.97 and its 200-day moving average is $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

