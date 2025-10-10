Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $227.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

