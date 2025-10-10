Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/9/2025 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $432.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $472.00 to $521.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Quanta Services had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Quanta Services had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Quanta Services was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $469.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $398.00.

9/4/2025 – Quanta Services is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2025 – Quanta Services was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2025 – Quanta Services was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

