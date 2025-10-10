Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 327,819 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 47.6% in the second quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

