Rep. Richard McCormick Sells UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares

Representative Richard McCormick (R-Georgia) recently sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on October 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on September 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “GROWTH PARTNERS ROTH IRA” account.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 9/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 9/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 9/18/2025.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $367.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.51. The stock has a market cap of $333.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick’s career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

