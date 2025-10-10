Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 83,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. MGIC Investment comprises about 1.9% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 913.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,300,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,009,000 after buying an additional 2,073,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 5,891.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,373,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,024,000 after buying an additional 1,350,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,162,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,499,000 after buying an additional 743,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 259.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 902,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 651,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 22.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,481,000 after buying an additional 605,342 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 189,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,638.15. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,009.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 961,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,054,918.19. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,406 shares of company stock worth $9,096,557 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

