RLI Corp. $RLI Stock Holdings Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

RLI Stock Down 2.7%

RLI stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

