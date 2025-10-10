State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 8,125.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 44.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 39.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 70,980.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SATS. Citigroup increased their target price on EchoStar from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on EchoStar in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of SATS opened at $76.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 0.96. EchoStar Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, COO Paul Gaske sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $3,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,593 shares in the company, valued at $127,838.25. This trade represents a 96.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Q. Abernathy sold 16,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $1,379,691.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,740 shares of company stock worth $35,967,480. 55.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

