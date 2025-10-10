State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $448,000 Holdings in CPB Inc. $CPF

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CPB were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CPB in the second quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CPB by 60.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CPB by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CPB by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 185,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in CPB by 42.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CPB in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CPB in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CPB in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CPB Stock Performance

Shares of CPF stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. CPB Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. CPB had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

CPB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. CPB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CPB news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $102,189.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,359.24. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Kosasa sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $26,416.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,922 shares of company stock valued at $318,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About CPB

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

