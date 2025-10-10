State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 907.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $176,168.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,891,672 shares in the company, valued at $49,051,054.96. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 97,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,849 over the last 90 days. 68.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

