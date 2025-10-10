State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Allete, Inc. $ALE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allete were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Allete by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allete by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allete by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allete during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allete by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Allete in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allete Stock Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Allete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

Allete (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.30 million. Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Allete Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Allete’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

