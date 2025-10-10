State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 485 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in YETI were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in YETI by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Shares of YETI opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.The company had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

