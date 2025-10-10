State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4,395.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $1,283,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHI opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The company had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

