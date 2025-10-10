STERIS plc $STE Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $349,950,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in STERIS by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STERIS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,828,000 after purchasing an additional 452,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $65,435,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in STERIS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,308,000 after purchasing an additional 170,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This represents a 56.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,868 shares of company stock worth $4,585,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $239.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.01. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $253.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

