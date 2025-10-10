STERIS plc $STE Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,957,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,247,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after acquiring an additional 452,146 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in STERIS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,308,000 after acquiring an additional 170,392 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $349,950,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 55.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540,999 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $239.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.70.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,467.56. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 83.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,389. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

