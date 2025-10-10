Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,620,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,080,000 after acquiring an additional 217,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 314.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,665 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 529.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 398,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

