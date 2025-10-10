Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Up 40% – What’s Next?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 40% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 21,503,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 14,708,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Sunrise Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 million, a PE ratio of -218.75 and a beta of 0.88.
Sunrise Resources Company Profile
Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrise Resources
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.