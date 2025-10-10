Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Up 40% – Should You Buy?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 21,503,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 14,708,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Trading Up 40.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

About Sunrise Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.