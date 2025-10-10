Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Novem Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.18.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

