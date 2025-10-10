Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Raises Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $91,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,308.08. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.02. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $102.75.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

