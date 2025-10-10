Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,896,031,000 after purchasing an additional 347,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,583,000 after purchasing an additional 370,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,291,000 after purchasing an additional 445,691 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,236,000 after purchasing an additional 56,345 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,214,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $302.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.44. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $309.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.58.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

