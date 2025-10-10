Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,131 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.6%

RWL opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.96. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $111.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.