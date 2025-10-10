Truist Financial Corp Buys 402 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Assurant by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ opened at $218.32 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.97 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,666,356.44. This trade represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $5,917,925 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.