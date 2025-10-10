Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.
Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $72.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $72.66.
Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile
The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
