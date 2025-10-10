Truist Financial Corp Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Yum China $YUMC

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 6,304.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Yum China by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 35.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,756 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 416.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,435,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Yum China Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of YUMC opened at $42.45 on Friday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.